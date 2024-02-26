20-year-old accused of killing girlfriend at Seabright State Beach in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ – Authorities arrested a 20-year-old man suspected of killing his girlfriend at a Santa Cruz beach last week.

A possible homicide was reported about 1:16 a.m. on Feb. 23 at Seabright State Beach, 1300 E. Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz police said.

The suspect, Samuel Stone, was found next to a 21-year-old Santa Cruz woman who was unconscious, police said in a release on social media.

Officers gave her lifesaving measures until emergency crews and paramedics arrived. The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to Dominican Hospital, where she later died. A cause of death was not provided.

Investigators learned that Stone and the victim were in a dating relationship, police said.

Stone was arrested and booked at Santa Cruz County Jail on suspicion of homicide. Court records show he is set to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Santa Cruz County Superior Court.