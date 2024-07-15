Traffic advisory issued for Wednesday's Rolling Stones concert at Levi's Stadium

Police in Santa Clara on Monday issued a traffic advisory for Wednesday night's Rolling Stones concert being held at Levi's Stadium.

The band announced the AARP-sponsored stadium tour of North America last November that comes to the Bay Area on July 17. The Levi's Stadium show was originally the final scheduled show for the tour, but a subsequent date was added at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Missouri on July 21.

Police said drivers should anticipate heavy traffic throughout the day in the area of Levi's Stadium, including Highways 101, 237, 880, Lawrence Expressway, Great America Parkway and San Tomas Expressway.

Police said Tasman Drive would close to traffic beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday from Convention Center Circle to Centennial / Marie P DeBartolo Way and will remain closed through the conclusion of the event. Additionally, the offramp slipway from eastbound Tasman Drive to Stars and Stripes Drive will be closed except for people using the train station, the Youth Soccer Park and Gold Lot 1-5.

Concert attendees are encouraged to use public transportation to get to Levi's Stadium. Information on special service to and from the Rolling Stones concert is available on the Valley Transportation Authority and CalTrain websites.

Those who are driving to Levi's to attend the concert are advised to map their directions to the specific lots where they are parking. Parking lots will open at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17. Pre-paid parking passes can be purchased at www.levisstadium.com, with ADA parking available in Red Lot 1 and Green Lot 1. Police said Red Lot 7 has been designated as the post-event rideshare pick-up location.

Complimentary bicycle valet service is located in Green Lot 1, near Gate C and near Gate A. The bike valet service will be open 3.5 hours prior to the event through one hour after the concert ends. The San Tomas Aquino / Saratoga Creek Trail will close at Agnew Road at approximately 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17. Ticketed pedestrians and bicyclists will be able to use the Creek Trail to access the stadium for this event beginning at approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17.

Tickets for the concert will not be available to email or print and attendees will only be able to gain entry showing their mobile tickets on their cell phones, according Levi's Stadium. More information on restricted items, stadium policy and tickets for the concert are available on the Levi's Stadium website.