Santa Clara VTA keeps giving free rides to cooling centers

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) - The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority announced Monday that it will continue to provide free rides to several cooling centers during the heatwave.

A list of cooling centers in Santa Clara County and VTA routes serving them is available at the VTA website.

Continuing to offer free rides to cooling centers on our routes. Just tell our operators “I need some A/C, let me off at the next cooling center please!” 😊 stay safe! — VTA (@VTA) September 5, 2022

