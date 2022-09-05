Watch CBS News
South Bay News

Santa Clara VTA keeps giving free rides to cooling centers

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

First Alert Weather forecast for Monday morning
First Alert Weather forecast for Monday morning 02:11

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) - The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority announced Monday that it will continue to provide free rides to several cooling centers during the heatwave.

A list of cooling centers in Santa Clara County and VTA routes serving them is available at the VTA website

"Continuing to offer free rides to cooling centers on our routes. Just tell our operators 'I need some A/C, let me off at the next cooling center please!' stay safe!" VTA posted on Twitter Monday morning.

First published on September 5, 2022 / 12:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.