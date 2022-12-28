Watch CBS News
Deputies investigate suspicious death outside Santa Clara Valley Medical Center on Christmas

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN JOSE – Authorities have launched an investigation into a suspicious death of a man who was found outside Santa Clara Valley Medical Center on Christmas Day.

According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the hospital around 9:30 a.m. Sunday on reports of an unresponsive male lying on the ground outside the facility. When deputies arrived, they found the man unconscious and suffering from an apparent injury.

San Jose firefighters and paramedics responded, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene several minutes later.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available. Deputies said there is no threat to public safety at this time.

The victim's name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

According to deputies, the cause of the death will be determined by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office at 408-808-4500. Tips can also be given anonymously by calling 404-808-4431.

