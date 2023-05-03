Santa Clara uses drones to control mosquito population

PALO ALTO - With all the wet weather the Bay Area has had this winter, the mosquito population is expected to explode. Thankfully, Santa Clara County has a new weapon in its arsenal against the pesky insects -- industrial-sized drones.

"This drone is capable of carrying a max payload of 40 pounds," says Joseph Daviss, an agricultural drone pilot whose company has a contract with the county.

At the Bay wetlands in Palo Alto, Daviss and county officials demonstrated how they plan to use the drones to combat the mosquito population.

"Drones can do a very good job of getting into and out of areas where you wouldn't necessarily want to send a manned aircraft or a helicopter," he said.

The industrial-sized drones used by Daviss can carry a payload of 40 pounds and travel up to a mile or more from their launch point. Daviss says drones are able to fly lower than conventional aircraft and deliver the pesticides in a more precise, targeted fashion.

The county is focusing on non-residential areas like the Baylands which can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

"They're kind of annoying when you're walking around and they get in your face," says hiker Clara Ramirez.

Public Health Officials says mosquitoes are more than just a nuisance. They can also spread dangerous diseases through their bite.

"Mosquitoes when they are adults can carry a lot of diseases. And one of the big ones in the state of California is West Nile Virus," says Nayer Zahiri, the county's Vector Control District Manager.