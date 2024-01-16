Former Santa Clara sheriff's deputy admits to making up 2020 shooting

SAN JOSE – A former Santa Clara County sheriff's deputy was convicted Tuesday after admitting to faking that he was shot during an incident near Morgan Hill in early 2020.

According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, 30-year-old Sukhdeep Gill pleaded guilty to charges of misdemeanor vandalism and filing a false report of an emergency.

"I have gone to officers' funerals after they are shot," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement. "I hope to never hear again about an officer faking being shot. It's outrageous, diverts public resources, and dishonors officers who put their lives on the line to protect us."

Arrested SCC Deputy Sukhdeep Gill (Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office)

On the morning of January 31, 2020, Gill was patrolling along Uvas Road when he hit the emergency broadcast button on his department-issued radio, saying shots were fired. Sheriff's deputies, along with police officers from San Jose and Morgan Hill responded.

Prosecutors said Gill told the first officer on scene that he had pulled over to urinate when he was shot at by the passenger of a silver sedan that had turned off its lights as it approached. The deputy also told investigators that a bullet struck his body-worn camera.

Gill also claimed that he fired two shots towards the suspect vehicle, which fled on Uvas Road.

The DA's office said evidence, including ballistics, exposed "serious discrepancies" in Gill's account.

Gill has been ordered to serve 150 hours of community service, pay restitution and to surrender his peace officer certification, barring him from serving as an officer again in California.