Man accused of stealing $139K in sunglasses arrested at Valley Fair Mall

SANTA CLARA – Authorities in the South Bay have arrested a man at Westfield Valley Fair mall on grand theft charges after he allegedly stolen $139,000 in sunglasses from stores across the Bay Area.

According to Santa Clara Police, two thefts took place at the Macy's Men store at the mall on consecutive days last month. In each theft, a suspect stole high-end sunglasses that were worth $7,851.

During the investigation, detectives determined that the same suspect carried out similar thefts at other Macy's stores in the Bay Area, including locations in Alameda County, Contra Costa County and San Mateo County.

The suspect may also be linked to similar thefts in Santa Cruz County.

With the help of other agencies, police identified the suspect and learned that he was involved in five theft cases with Santa Clara Police and a total of 17 cases throughout Santa Clara County.

On June 20, officers with the San Jose Police Department arrested the suspect, identified as Jamille Lee, after he was allegedly caught stealing items from Macy's Valley Fair.

Police did not say when he would appear in court on the charges.