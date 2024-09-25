Santa Clara restaurant a beloved fixture for residents, sports fans

At Wicked Chicken, owner Matthew McClean said it's all about the spice.

The beloved local restaurant has been serving up mouth-watering wings for nearly 30 years, making it a staple for residents and students alike.

McClean, who began his journey as a cook at the establishment when it was still known as "Cluck You Chicken," has since evolved into a proud proprietor.

"The first day they opened I ate here four times. I loved the food. The food hasn't changed. The name has changed, but the food hasn't changed," McClean said, highlighting his passion for the cuisine that has kept customers coming back.

Located near Santa Clara University, Wicked Chicken attracts students and 49ers fans, especially on game days.

"It's a great energy. Fans are very fickle. If they're winning, they're very excited about things. But when they're losing, they're very emotional," McClean said.

The restaurant's chicken wings play a crucial role in maintaining that energy, offering consistency amid the highs and lows of football season. With 14 sauces available, the spiciest option — aptly named "traditional death" — has become a fan favorite.

Wing lover JT Neuner enthusiastically shared his experience.

"They call it the sauce of death, but it makes me feel alive," Neuner told KPIX.

For McClean, serving quality food to the community is deeply rewarding.

"I feel like I take care of the people, and they take care of me. I love everything about Santa Clara," he said, reflecting on his commitment to the local area.

As Santa Clara continues to rally around the 49ers and indulge in Wicked Chicken's flavorful offerings, it's clear that the restaurant holds a special place in the hearts of its patrons.