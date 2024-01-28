Santa Clara police to have plain-clothes officers at 49ers vs. Lions game

Santa Clara police said they will have plain-clothes officers during the 49ers vs. Lions game on Sunday to make sure things stay safe.

"For this Sunday's NFC Conference Championship, we will have plainclothes officers in both teams' jerseys, on the lookout for anyone violating the code of conduct or the law," police said.

Violating the code of conduct at Levi's Stadium could get someone kicked out of the venue, banned from future events and possibly even arrested.

With fans excited for the game, tensions could run high between fans, so police want to remind people to remain respectful.

"Offensive, profane, or threatening behavior is prohibited. Unruly behavior may lead to ejection or arrest," police said.

Below is the stadium's code of conduct.

Offensive language or obscene gestures, to include the use of such language or gestures concerning a person's race, ethnicity, color, gender, religion, creed, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression or national origin.

Fighting, taunting, or threatening remarks and/or gestures that incite or encourage a confrontation or physical assault.

Intoxication or signs of impairment related to alcohol or drugs

Irresponsible drinking or behavior

Inappropriate displays of affection

Smoking (in non-designated smoking areas)

Gang activity; including but not limited to wearing or displaying gang clothing and/or indicia

Offensive clothing

Any distraction to the progress of the game or event.

Throwing objects of any kind

Occupying any seat without the appropriate ticket

Mistreatment of visiting team fans or guests, including verbal abuse, harassment, profanity, confrontations, intimidation, or threatening behavior.

Failure to follow the directions of law enforcement, security, ushers, ticket takers or any other Levi's® Stadium personnel

Violations of any Levi's® Stadium Policies, local City of Santa Clara ordinances, state, or federal laws

Other actions that cause a disruption and/or hinder the enjoyment of the event

Any behavior that impairs the safety and/or enjoyment of the event from other guests

The game on Sunday kicks off at 3:30 p.m.