Santa Clara police fire on knife-wielding man during Saturday morning arrest

SANTA CLARA -- A Santa Clara police officer fired on a man wanted for assaulting a family member when he refused to drop knives Saturday morning, police said.

The suspect, 20-year-old Anthony Hernandez, was not struck and was ultimately taken into custody after a brief struggle, police said.

Officers responded about 11 a.m. to a report of a domestic disturbance near the 1000 block of Kiely Boulevard. They learned the suspect had left after arming himself with several knives.

Hernandez was found nearby and didn't comply with orders to drop the weapons, police said.

Officers were unsuccessful in taking the man into custody using a less-lethal device and a gunshot was fired at the suspect, police said.

He was captured after a struggle and taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

The investigation is preliminary and the motive was not immediately known.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Detective Hagg at (408) 615-4814 or fhagg@santaclaraca.gov.