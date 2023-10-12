Santa Clara store sells $760,000 Powerball ticket hitting 5 of 6 numbers

SANTA CLARA -- A South Bay store is sharing in Wednesday's mammoth Powerball jackpot after selling a ticket that hit five out of six numbers.

The $1.73 billion Powerball jackpot was the second-largest in U.S. lottery history and someone purchased a ticket hitting all six numbers in Frazier Park, California, about 75 miles north of Los Angeles.

About four hours north of Frazier Park in Santa Clara, someone else purchased a ticket hitting five of the winning numbers, one of two such tickets which are each worth $760,111, according to the California Lottery.

The ticket that matched five out of six numbers was bought at the MLS Mini Mart on Homestead Road in Santa Clara.

For selling the ticket, the store's owner is also in line for a share of the winnings; a retailer selling a winning ticket earns a 0.5% share of the jackpot up to a maximum of $1 million. In this case, the store stands to earn $3,600.

The second ticket matching five of six numbers was sold at a store in Monterey Park in Los Angeles County.

Wednesday night's numbers were white balls 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and red Powerball 10.

MLS Mini Mart store in Santa Clara. KPIX

The holder of the $1.73 billion winning ticket can choose to receive a lump sum payment of $774.1 million before taxes or an annuity with an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

The biggest jackpot in U.S. lottery history was $2.04 billion, which was won in November 2022 by a man in the Los Angeles area.

Wednesday's drawing was the first time in Powerball history that three back-to-back jackpots reached the billion-dollar mark, according to Powerball officials.

Odds of winning the jackpot were one in 292.2 million.