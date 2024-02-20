Person shot dead inside home in Santa Clara; suspect arrested

A person was found shot to death inside a home early Tuesday morning in a Santa Clara neighborhood and a suspect was arrested, police said.

The shooting happened at an apartment building on the 3700 block of Poinciana Drive just west of the Lawrence Expressway and just east of the Sunnyvale city limits.

Santa Clara police said on social media that officers responded at 2:25 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting and they detained a male suspect near the residence. Inside the apartment unit, officers found the body of the victim who had been shot.

The suspect was arrested on a murder charge and police said there was no threat to public safety.

The investigation remained open and active investigation and police said more information will be provided when it becomes available.