Santa Clara DA charges two suspects for month-long robbery spree

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – The office of the Santa Clara County District Attorney announced Wednesday that they charged two men with carrying out a month-long robbery spree that preyed on several small businesses in the area.

The two men – 19-year-old Ceres resident Vayshawd Beverly and 22-year-old Juan Gomez of East Palo Alto – were connected to the strong arm robberies of seven San Jose businesses starting in January. During the spree, which lasted through February, the two allegedly held up mostly smoke shops, taking money, cell phones and other items at gunpoint.

"These men rode around this city, threatening innocent people and endangering lives," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. "They will be held accountable by my Office, and our community will not live in fear."

Rosen said that police arrested Beverly last week in Fresno and he was arraigned on May 17. Despite the prosecutor's objections, the judge lowered his bail from $2 million to $250,000.

Police arrested Gomez, AKA Eliazar Alvarez, back in February. He was arraigned in March and remains in custody on $2 million bail.

Both face prison time if found guilty.