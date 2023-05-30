Inmate accused of stabbing 2 Santa Clara County deputies

PIX Now -- Top Tuesday headlines from the KPIX newsroom

SAN JOSE -- Two Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies were allegedly stabbed by an inmate at the Main Jail in San Jose Sunday in what sheriff's officials are calling an "unprovoked attack."

The Sheriff's Office claims the inmate left his cell in Module 6B around 7:20 p.m. and attacked the deputies with a "jail-made" knife.

He was eventually restrained with the help of additional deputies but not before allegedly stabbing the first two in their hands and shoulders.

The deputies were taken to a hospital and treated for moderate lacerations and puncture wounds, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The names of the inmate and deputies weren't released.

The attack is being investigated by Sheriff's Office homicide detectives and crime scene investigators.

"This attack serves as a stark reminder of the risks our deputies face daily," Sheriff Robert Jonsen said in a news release Tuesday.