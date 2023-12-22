Santa Clara County Sheriff K-9 unit cheers girl's recovery from cancer

SAN JOSE -- Rubi Melendez loves police officers. Her mom says she's been obsessed with them since she was three.

But this year on Rubi's fifth birthday she was diagnosed with cancer. That forced her to live in the hospital for months while undergoing treatment.

To cheer her up, law enforcement officers from around the Bay Area came together to visit her.

"She had to spend her fifth birthday in the ICU. Law enforcement really came and gathered around her bed back in August and law enforcement has been a constant force in her journey," said Sally Melendez, Rubi's mother.

For the past four months law enforcement officers have continued to come to Rubi's bedside at the hospital.

To show their support for Rubi this holiday weekend, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit invited the family to their annual Santa Paws Toy Giveaway for a big surprise.

They gave Rubi a 55-inch TV and a Nintendo Switch.

The K-9 unit also raised $2,000 for the family and is continuing to raise more money for them by selling special "Rubi Strong" patches.

Sally says the support for their family has been amazing.

"Yeah, we're super excited for this weekend. We got great news this week. Her pet scan was clear and so we have a lot to celebrate this weekend," Melendez said.

Rubi spent the night alongside thousands of other kids at the toy drive. She was dubbed an honorary officer by the sheriff's office.

Santa Paws is an event the sheriff's office hopes will continue to grow every year and last long into the future.