Fruit fly quarantine declared for 112 square miles of Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY – State agricultural officials have issued a quarantine for backyard grown produce in several South Bay communities, after invasive fruit flies were discovered.

The California Secretary of Agriculture announced Wednesday that eight oriental fruit flies were discovered recently in the cities of Santa Clara and Sunnyvale. In response, a quarantine has been issued for a 112-square mile portion of the county, covering all of Santa Clara and portions of other South Bay communities, including Campbell, Cupertino, Milpitas, San Jose and Sunnyvale.

"It would be disastrous for the oriental fruit fly to get established in Santa Clara County and California," said Joe Deviney, the county's Agricultural Commissioner.

Map of fruit fly quarantine impacting Santa Clara and portions of Campbell, Cupertino, Milpitas, San Jose and Sunnyvale. County of Santa Clara

Residents in the affected area are being told not to move homegrown fruits and vegetables from their properties. Produce can be consumed or processed (e.g. juiced, frozen, cooked or ground in the garbage disposal) on the property where they are grown.

Affected residents are also ordered to dispose of homegrown fruits and vegetables by double bagging the produce and placing them in the trash, not in green waste bins.

The quarantine also affects plant nurseries along with businesses that sell fruits and vegetables outdoors, including farmers markets and street vendors. County officials said they would enter into compliance agreements with businesses to ensure no infested plant material leaves the quarantine area.

Agricultural officials said the quarantine will likely continue through June 1, 2024. The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) plans to eradicate the fruit flies with an organic pesticide, a process that is expected to continue until March.

Considered a "significant threat" to the state's agricultural industry, the oriental fruit fly has spread to Hawaii and multiple Pacific islands. The fly is known to infest more than 230 types of fruit and vegetables, including avocados, apples, stone fruits, citrus, tomatoes and peppers.

Officials said the most common ways for the fly to enter California is through residents bringing prohibited produce through their travels or receiving packages of homegrown produce through the mail. Prohibited produce is also brought in by smugglers.

"We all need to be vigilant in protecting our agricultural and natural resources. Please do not bring or ship any fruits, vegetables or plants into California without ensuring they are permitted by law," Deviney said.

Anyone who may find produce possibly infested with fruit flies are being asked to contact the county's Division of Agriculture over email or by calling 408-918-4600. Questions about the fruit fly eradication project can call the CDFA Pest Hotline at 800-491-1899.