Santa Clara County officials open warming centers

Where will the snow fall in the Bay Area

SAN JOSE -- With plunging temperatures and snow flurries in the forecast, Santa Clara officials announced plans Wednesday to open several warming center countywide.

The National Weather Service has issued a rare winter storm watch for higher elevations in the South Bay which are expected to have snow levels down between 1,000 and 1,500 feet.

Cold air behind the front will make for frigid temperatures Thursday through Saturday with overnight temperatures expected to dip into the mid to low 30s.

In addition to the centers, outreach workers, community partners and volunteers will visiting homeless encampments to distribute blankets, ponchos, tarps and tents.

Unsheltered individuals in San Jose can seek an Overnight Warming Location bed by calling the referral line at 408-539-2105 or by emailing owlreferrals@homefirstscc.org.

People who are unsheltered in the areas of Morgan Hill, Gilroy and San Martin should call Brian Malicdem at 669-286-0585, email at brian.malicdem@morganhill.ca.gov or call the South County Compassion Center at 408-763-7120 for a referral to the Community Christian Church Overnight Warming Location.



Click for a complete list of warming center locations and hours of operation.

Here are the locations:



Central Park Library

2635 Homestead Road

Santa Clara, CA 95051

Hours of Operation:

Wednesday, Feb. 22 from noon – 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23 from noon – 7: p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24 – Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Cupertino Library

10800 Torre Ave.

Cupertino, CA 95014

Hours of Operation:

Wednesday, Feb. 22 – Friday, Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25 – Sunday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.



Gilroy Library

350 W. 6th St.,

Gilroy, CA 95020

Hours of Operation:

Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 1 – 9 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24 – Saturday, Feb. 25 from 1 – 9 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.



Los Altos Library

13 S. San Antonio Road

Los Altos, CA 94022

Hours of Operation:

Wednesday, Feb. 22 – Thursday, Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24 – Sunday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.



Milpitas Library

160 N. Main St.

Milpitas, CA 95035

Hours of Operation:

Wednesday, Feb. 22 – Thursday, Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24 – Sunday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.



Mission Branch Library

1098 Lexington St.

Santa Clara, CA 95050

Hours of Operation:

Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23 from noon – 5 p.m.



Morgan Hill Library

660 W. Main Ave.

Morgan Hill, CA 95037

Hours of Operation:

Wednesday, Feb. 22 from noon – 9 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23 – Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26 from 1 – 5 p.m.



Northside Branch Library

695 Moreland Way

Santa Clara, CA 95054

Hours of Operation:

Wed., Feb. 22 from noon – 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23 from noon – 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24 – Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Santa Clara Senior Center

1303 Fremont St.

Santa Clara, CA 95050

Hours of Operations:

Wednesday, Feb. 22 – Friday, Feb. 24 from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Saratoga Library

13650 Saratoga Ave.

Saratoga, CA 95070

Hours of Operation:

Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23 – Sunday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.



Woodland Library

1975 Grant Road

Los Altos, CA 94024

Hours of Operation

Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23 – Sunday, Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunnyvale Library

665 W. Olive Ave.

Hours of Operation

Wednesday, Feb. 22-Saturday from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday 1-6 pm. Monday-Wed 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

In addition here are some cold weather safety tips:

Do not burn charcoal or other flammable materials in an enclosed space to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Drive slowly and be on the lookout for hazardous travel with slick road conditions including possible ponding on roads and freeway off-ramps and minor flooding in low-lying or poor drainage areas.

Unsheltered community members, older adults, children and those with access and functional needs should seek shelter now as they are at higher risks hypothermia.

Avoid being outside during the coldest part of the day, or for extended periods of time in extreme cold weather.

Dress in layers, wear a hat, scarf, gloves and mittens, and waterproof, insulated boots to avoid hypothermia or frostbite.

Get out of wet clothes as soon as possible to reduce the risk of hypothermia.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water with electrolytes.

Avoid excessive consumption of alcohol and non-prescription medication while staying outside as it may lead to death or serious injury.

Seek medical attention immediately and call 9-1-1 if someone is experiencing hypothermia.



