Santa Clara County officials open warming centers
SAN JOSE -- With plunging temperatures and snow flurries in the forecast, Santa Clara officials announced plans Wednesday to open several warming center countywide.
The National Weather Service has issued a rare winter storm watch for higher elevations in the South Bay which are expected to have snow levels down between 1,000 and 1,500 feet.
Cold air behind the front will make for frigid temperatures Thursday through Saturday with overnight temperatures expected to dip into the mid to low 30s.
In addition to the centers, outreach workers, community partners and volunteers will visiting homeless encampments to distribute blankets, ponchos, tarps and tents.
Unsheltered individuals in San Jose can seek an Overnight Warming Location bed by calling the referral line at 408-539-2105 or by emailing owlreferrals@homefirstscc.org.
People who are unsheltered in the areas of Morgan Hill, Gilroy and San Martin should call Brian Malicdem at 669-286-0585, email at brian.malicdem@morganhill.ca.gov or call the South County Compassion Center at 408-763-7120 for a referral to the Community Christian Church Overnight Warming Location.
Click for a complete list of warming center locations and hours of operation.
Here are the locations:
Central Park Library
2635 Homestead Road
Santa Clara, CA 95051
Hours of Operation:
Wednesday, Feb. 22 from noon – 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 23 from noon – 7: p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24 – Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Cupertino Library
10800 Torre Ave.
Cupertino, CA 95014
Hours of Operation:
Wednesday, Feb. 22 – Friday, Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25 – Sunday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Gilroy Library
350 W. 6th St.,
Gilroy, CA 95020
Hours of Operation:
Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 1 – 9 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24 – Saturday, Feb. 25 from 1 – 9 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Los Altos Library
13 S. San Antonio Road
Los Altos, CA 94022
Hours of Operation:
Wednesday, Feb. 22 – Thursday, Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24 – Sunday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Milpitas Library
160 N. Main St.
Milpitas, CA 95035
Hours of Operation:
Wednesday, Feb. 22 – Thursday, Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24 – Sunday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Mission Branch Library
1098 Lexington St.
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Hours of Operation:
Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 23 from noon – 5 p.m.
Morgan Hill Library
660 W. Main Ave.
Morgan Hill, CA 95037
Hours of Operation:
Wednesday, Feb. 22 from noon – 9 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 23 – Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 26 from 1 – 5 p.m.
Northside Branch Library
695 Moreland Way
Santa Clara, CA 95054
Hours of Operation:
Wed., Feb. 22 from noon – 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 23 from noon – 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24 – Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Santa Clara Senior Center
1303 Fremont St.
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Hours of Operations:
Wednesday, Feb. 22 – Friday, Feb. 24 from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Saratoga Library
13650 Saratoga Ave.
Saratoga, CA 95070
Hours of Operation:
Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 23 – Sunday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Woodland Library
1975 Grant Road
Los Altos, CA 94024
Hours of Operation
Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 23 – Sunday, Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sunnyvale Library
665 W. Olive Ave.
Hours of Operation
Wednesday, Feb. 22-Saturday from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Sunday 1-6 pm. Monday-Wed 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
In addition here are some cold weather safety tips:
- Do not burn charcoal or other flammable materials in an enclosed space to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.
- Drive slowly and be on the lookout for hazardous travel with slick road conditions including possible ponding on roads and freeway off-ramps and minor flooding in low-lying or poor drainage areas.
- Unsheltered community members, older adults, children and those with access and functional needs should seek shelter now as they are at higher risks hypothermia.
- Avoid being outside during the coldest part of the day, or for extended periods of time in extreme cold weather.
- Dress in layers, wear a hat, scarf, gloves and mittens, and waterproof, insulated boots to avoid hypothermia or frostbite.
- Get out of wet clothes as soon as possible to reduce the risk of hypothermia.
- Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water with electrolytes.
- Avoid excessive consumption of alcohol and non-prescription medication while staying outside as it may lead to death or serious injury.
- Seek medical attention immediately and call 9-1-1 if someone is experiencing hypothermia.
for more features.