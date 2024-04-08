27-year-old man in custody at Santa Clara County Jail found dead over the weekend

SAN JOSE – A 27-year-old man who was housed at the Santa Clara County Jail died over the weekend, deputies said.

Around 4:15 a.m. Saturday, guards found the inmate unresponsive in his assigned cell. Deputies, along with medical staff at the jail performed CPR until medical personnel from the San Jose Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services arrived several minutes later.

The man was pronounced dead at 4:40 a.m. His name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

According to the sheriff's office, the man was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on Oct. 10, 2023 on suspicion of attempted robbery, attempted burglary and vandalism.

Deputies said the inmate was housed alone at the time at the incident and that preliminary information showed "no evidence of foul play."

A joint investigation was launched with the sheriff's office, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office and the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office, deputies said.