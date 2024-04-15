Watch CBS News
Man suspected of impersonating police arrested by Santa Clara sheriff's deputy

SANTA CLARA COUNTY – A sheriff's deputy in Santa Clara County pulled over a car for expired registration and discovered a driver impersonating a police officer, the sheriff's office said Sunday.

The deputy was on West Valley patrol when he spotted a vehicle with an expired registration and made a traffic stop.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver was wearing a "security" uniform that said "Police." He also had on a duty belt and a bullet proof vest.

After a consent to search the vehicle was given, two firearms, two batons, pepper spray, and methamphetamine were allegedly located inside of the vehicle. The vehicle was also outfitted with "Code 3" lights that are used by first responders.

scc-police-impersonator-041524.jpg
Items seized by the Santa Clara Sheriff's Office from a man suspected of impersonating a police officer. Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office

"The suspect did not have a guard card on him either," said the sheriff's office on Facebook. "The suspect took it upon himself to get his own vehicle outfitted with the lights."

The suspect was arrested for impersonating a peace officer and possession of a baton, concealed firearm, tear gas, an unregistered firearm, having a loaded firearm with a controlled substance, and meth.  The suspect had also falsified his vehicle registration. 

