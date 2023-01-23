Santa Clara County asks to be included in presidential disaster declaration on storm damage

SAN JOSE -- A state senator representing San Jose sent a letter to the White House on Friday requesting that Santa Clara County be included in a presidential major disaster declaration that was declared for other surrounding counties earlier this month.



Sen. Dave Cortese penned the letter, which was signed by Assemblymember Gail Pellerin, whose district spans parts of Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties.

The major disaster declaration could allow the county and residents to access additional emergency funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

"This disaster has threatened lives, displaced rural residents as well as our unhoused residents, and has caused substantial damage to our parks, roads and infrastructure in Santa Clara County," the letter said.



A major disaster declaration was issued on Jan. 14 for Merced, Sacramento and Santa Cruz Counties. It was extended to Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barabara Counties on Jan. 17.



Santa Clara County had tallied an initial damage estimate of $27 million as of Jan. 18, according to a county spokesperson, but assessments were continuing to be made.