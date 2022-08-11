Santa Clara County reopens applications for $2,500 microbusiness grants

SAN JOSE – Small businesses in Santa Clara County can apply for grants of up to $2,500 if they have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic after the county reopened its microbusiness grant program.

While the county has awarded more than 500 grants through the program's first two phases, roughly 300 grants are still available to small businesses like sidewalk vendors and independent contractors.

To qualify, businesses must have less than $50,000 in total revenue in each of the last three years, according to the county. Applicants must also be currently in operation, have fewer than five employees and demonstrate a loss of income due to the pandemic.

"We're proud to have been able to put this needed money in the hands of these 500 microbusinesses, and hope that we can deliver the rest of the funds to 300 more microbusinesses that need it most," county COO Miguel Marquez said. "Food cart operators, landscapers, small farmers and other microbusinesses are strongly encouraged to apply."

The county announced in January that it received $2.4 million from the state's Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program to facilitate the county-level fund.

According to county officials, the grants will be dispersed by Nov. 30, 2022.

Applications in English, Spanish and Vietnamese can be found at https://www.accesssbdc.org/mbcrg.