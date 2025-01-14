Santa Clara County to acquire Regional Medical Center in San Jose for $150M

An agreement for the sale of the Regional Medical Center in Santa Clara County has been reached following months of concern about the area losing important trauma services.

On Monday, the county announced an agreement to purchase Regional Medical Center from HCA Healthcare for $150 million. The acquisition will integrate RMC into the Santa Clara Valley Healthcare system. The deal, pending regulatory approvals, is expected to close on April 1 when the county will assume operations.

Once under County management, the hospital will restore Level II trauma care, which had been downgraded by HCA Healthcare in 2024. Level II trauma care includes 24-hour coverage by surgeons and specialists, according to the American Trauma Society. There will also be a phased reintroduction of cardiac and comprehensive stroke services. Labor and delivery services, which were discontinued in 2020, will also be reinstated at a future date.

Regional Medical Center, a 258-bed facility, has served East San Jose for sixty years. Established in 1965, Regional Medical Center of San Jose provides a comprehensive range of medical services, including emergency, cardiovascular, neuroscience, and orthopedic care. Its care team includes over 1,000 employees and 500 physicians across 21 medical specialties.