Man arrested in weekend stabbing at Santa Clara cocktail bar

SANTA CLARA – Santa Clara police are investigating a stabbing that happened at a cocktail bar in the city over the weekend.

Around 11 p.m. Saturday, officers were alerted to a reported stabbing at the Normandy House Lounge at 30 Washington St., the Santa Clara Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.

Upon arrival, officers arrested a man identified as Lorenzo Lopez, a Santa Clara resident. During their investigation on scene, they learned someone arrived at a hospital while suffering multiple stab wounds, police said.

Investigators determined the patient was the victim of the reported stabbing at the Normandy House Lounge. Police said their investigation also revealed Lopez was the suspect in the assault.

Lopez was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

Anyone with relevant information or video evidence in the case are urged to contact Santa Clara police at (408) 615-4851 or rmiranda@santaclaraca.gov. They can also leave a message at the Santa Clara Police Department's tip line at (408) 615-4847.