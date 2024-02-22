Watch CBS News
DA: Santa Clara child shot in head at close range; mother's boyfriend charged with murder

A 24-year-old man accused of fatally shooting the 3-year-old son of his girlfriend in Santa Clara earlier this week has been charged with murder, prosecutors said Thursday.

Sergio Colin-Gomez allegedly shot the toddler in the head at close range after trying to force his pregnant girlfriend to confess to infidelity during an argument at an apartment on Poinciana Avenue early Tuesday morning, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

Colin-Gomez was set to be arraigned Thursday afternoon at the Hall of Justice in San Jose.

Prosecutors allege that after the young boy named Ivan fell asleep Monday night, Colin-Gomez began to aggressively accuse the mother of infidelity, causing her to go to Ivan's room and lock the door.

Colin-Gomez allegedly broke in, left the room, and then came back holding a handgun. As he aimed it within a foot of the child's head, the mother reached for the weapon but Colin-Gomez fired the fatal shot and then fled from the apartment, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Santa Clara police said the suspect was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

Along with the murder charge, Colin-Gomez also faces a charge of assault upon a child under 8 years old causing death, prosecutors said.

"We are sickened and heartbroken at the senseless murder of Ivan," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement. "Nothing we achieve in court, no jury or judge, can make up for the lost life of this innocent child. We will sadly but steadfastly do our job to make sure this person will never harm another."

