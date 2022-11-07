Watch CBS News
Update: San Ramon police find nothing suspicious after threat at elementary school

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN RAMON -- Police in San Ramon said they found nothing suspicious at Quail Elementary School Monday after a threat of violence at the school, according to authorities.

Police tweeted about the response to the threat at the school, located at 4000 Goldenbay Avenue in San Ramon, at around 1:16 p.m.

"We are aware of a threat of violence that was recently discovered at Quail Run Elementary School," the tweet read. "As a result, multiple officers are now on campus conducting a thorough security check of the school and surrounding area."

Police later clarified that the threat was found written on a bathroom wall. As of 1:38 p.m., police officers had not found anything suspicious at the school. However, to ensure the safety of students and staff, the San Ramon Police Department said they would maintain a police presence on campus throughout the remainder of the school day.

Authorities said they would provide updates as new information becomes available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for additional details.

First published on November 7, 2022 / 1:33 PM

