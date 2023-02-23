San Ramon police find nothing suspicious at Cal High after phoned threat
SAN RAMON -- San Ramon police found nothing suspicious in a search of California High School after a threat was called in earlier Wednesday.
The San Ramon Police Department tweeted that officers were investigating the threat Wednesday afternoon at around 2:10 p.m.
Police used drones in the search of the campus. The department said on social media shortly before 3 p.m. that officers will maintain a heavy presence at the school until students depart for the day.
