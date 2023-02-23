Watch CBS News
Crime

San Ramon police find nothing suspicious at Cal High after phoned threat

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN RAMON -- San Ramon police found nothing suspicious in a search of California High School after a threat was called in earlier Wednesday.

The San Ramon Police Department tweeted that officers were investigating the threat Wednesday afternoon at around 2:10 p.m.

Police used drones in the search of the campus. The department said on social media shortly before 3 p.m. that officers will maintain a heavy presence at the school until students depart for the day.

First published on February 22, 2023 / 5:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.