San Ramon man involved in separate shootings while on supervised release gets 40-month prison term

A San Ramon man was sentenced earlier this week to 40 months in prison for illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition in 2021 after being put on a supervised release program and then being involved in two shootings in 2023, one of which resulted in him being shot.

Rashad Shambray-Jones, 30, previously pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, back on Oct. 6, 2021.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California, Shambray-Jones crashed a vehicle into a fence on federal property on Jan. 31, 2021. Responding police found a firearm and 19 rounds of ammunition on the front floorboard of the driver's side of the vehicle.

Shambray-Jones was arrested for unlawfully possessing the firearm and ammunition due to his prohibited status as a convicted felon.

After pleading guilty to the charge, Shambray-Jones was placed in the Northern District of California's Conviction Alternatives Program, a court-administered program entailing intensive supervision of participants before sentencing.

The program offers the potential of a reduced or non-custodial sentence for participants who complete it.

While still in the program, Shambray-Jones was captured on surveillance video firing about seven rounds from a firearm on May 5, 2023, in San Francisco's Bayview District.

Shambray-Jones was arrested by San Francisco police in connection with the May 5 case after he went to San Francisco General Hospital on Sept. 1, 2023 seeking treatment for a gunshot wound soon after another shooting in the same area.

"Alternative justice programs are an important part of our criminal justice system," U.S. Attorney Ismail Ramsey said in a statement. "They often help defendants overcome serious root, personal problems, such as addiction, that motivate their criminal conduct. But, when defendants masquerade through these programs while in fact continuing to terrorize our streets with gun violence, we will ask for sentences that appropriately address their deception and violent conduct."

Shambray-Jones must also serve three years of supervised release once his prison term is completed.