Assistant principal assaulted at San Ramon's Cal High homecoming dance; teen suspect arrested

An assistant principal at California High School in San Ramon is recovering after being assaulted over the weekend at the school's homecoming dance, police said.

San Ramon police said its officers responded at 8:46 p.m. on Saturday and contacted the victim, who police did not identify. The investigation determined the assistant principal was assaulted and dragged by her hair by a juvenile suspect who had attempted to leave the dance before the set time, police said.

In an emailed statement to KPIX, police said the victim had clumps of hair pulled from her scalp and suffered scrapes and bruising. She was not hospitalized.

The 16-year-old suspect was arrested at his home and booked at Juvenile Hall in Martinez on charges of battery causing serious bodily injury and kidnapping. He is a student at another school in the San Ramon Valley Unified School District, police said.

On Wednesday, police said the investigation was presented to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's office, which filed a complaint against the teen on the charges.

