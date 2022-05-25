Woman stabbed in San Rafael; suspect arrested following chase to West Marin
SAN RAFAEL – Authorities arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing in San Rafael and police pursuit in Marin County early Wednesday morning.
According to San Rafael Police, officers responded to the 600 block of Woodbine Drive on reports of a stabbing around 5:40 a.m. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.
The victim, identified as a 55-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
Police said they were able to quickly identify a 24-year-old suspect, who is related to the victim. The suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle.
About an hour later, a Marin County Sheriff's deputy found the suspect vehicle on Point Reyes - Petaluma Road near Nicasio Valley Road, about 17 miles away. Police said the suspect then led authorities on a 37-minute chase through West Marin County.
The pursuit ended along Shoreline Highway near the Muir Beach parking lot after the suspect lost control of the vehicle and collided with a retaining wall. Police said the suspect was taken into custody.
The suspect, identified as Nicholas Wambach of Valley Springs, suffered what was described as "significant but non-life threatening" injuries and was transported to the hospital by helicopter.
Wambach will be booked into the Marin County Jail on an attempted murder charge following his hospitalization, police said.
