San Rafael suspect who shot into victims car during dispute arrested

Police in San Rafael on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of a suspect who allegedly shot at a male victim in his car Monday evening.

According to the San Rafael Police Department, the male victim arrived at the police department to report the shooting that happened at around 6:30 p.m. on Rice Dr. near Andersen Dr. The police investigation into the incident determined that the suspect and victim knew each other and were involved in an ongoing dispute that finally culminated in the suspect shooting at the victim.

According to the victim, the suspect walked to the front of his car, pointed a handgun and fired a single shot into the car's windshield. The victim was able to duck out of the way just before the gunshot was fired, avoiding injury.

Police officers and detectives were able to identify the suspect as 26-year-old San Rafael resident Efrain Hernandez-Gonzalez. He was considered armed and dangerous based on the nature of the incident. On Tuesday just after 4 p.m., police spotted Hernandez-Gonzalez not far from the location of the shooting at Andersen Drive and Irwin Street. He was taken into custody without incident with assistance from the Marin County Sheriff's Office.

Hernandez-Gonzalez was interviewed by police detectives and booked into the Marin County Jail. He is facing charges of attempted murder, resisting a peace officer, violating the terms of his probation, and failing to register as a sex registrant. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Rafael Police at (415) 485-3000. Tips can also be made online at http://srpd.org/tips.