San Rafael police officer hurt trying to arrest wanted suspect

A police officer was injured while trying to arrest a wanted suspect in San Rafael, according to authorities.

San Rafael Police said in a press statement Thursday that an officer saw a suspect wanted on a $100,000 arrest warrant out of Sonoma County on Tuesday along Harbor Street at the intersection with Front Street just before 3 p.m.

The suspect was identified as Rudy Manfredo Ipina-Guerra, a 24-year-old San Rafael resident. The officer, who recognized Ipina-Guerra from previous arrests, attempted to detain him but he did not cooperate, police said.

Another officer arrived on the scene and both tried to take Ipina-Guerra into custody, but he resisted and fought with officers during the arrest, police said. During the incident, the suspect injured one of the officers.

Additional officers arrived and eventually were able to take Ipina-Guerra into custody. He was in possession of a concealed replica firearm in his backpack, according to police.

During the struggle, one officer was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment and released. Ipina-Guerra was also taken to a hospital for an evaluation and later booked into the Marin County Jail for the outstanding warrant, felony obstructing an officer, battery on an officer, resisting a police officer, and possession of drugs.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call San Rafael Police at (415) 485-3000. Tips can also be made online at http://www.srpd.org/tips.