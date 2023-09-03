San Rafael police: Man wounded in early morning shooting

Police are in search of four suspects said to be involved in a Sunday morning shooting at a Safeway parking lot that left one man injured in San Rafael's Terra Linda neighborhood.

Officers from the San Rafael Police Department first responded to reports of a shooting at 1:01 a.m. at a Safeway parking lot on 950 Gallinas Ave.

Police said they found a 30-year-old Novato man suffering from serious injuries. He was later transported to a local hospital.

Detectives determined that a group of people were gathered at the parking lot when they were approached by another group. An altercation occurred, then one person began shooting, said police.

Police said the victim was hit by two bullets, and another bullet hit the bedroom window of a nearby home.

All four suspects fled the scene eastbound after the altercation, said police.

An officer said they saw one of the suspects on the Redwood Highway frontage road near Highway 101, but the suspect then fled into the creek on the east side of Redwood Highway.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call San Rafael Police at 415-485-3000.