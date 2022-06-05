San Rafael police investigate fatal shooting in Canal neighborhood

SAN RAFAEL – Police in San Rafael are investigating after a man was fatally shot Saturday night in the city's Canal neighborhood.

The shooting was reported shortly before midnight by a caller who said that a man had collapsed near the intersection of Medway Road and Mill Street, police said in a news release on Sunday.

Officers found a man who had been shot and he was taken by San Rafael firefighters to a hospital, where he later died. His name was not released.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call the San Rafael Police Department at (415) 485-3000. Tips can also be made online at http://www.srpd.org/tips