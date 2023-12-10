San Rafael police find ghost gun after arresting 2 on suspicion of shoplifting

San Rafael police arrested two people for allegedly shoplifting Saturday, one of whom allegedly had a gun.

Police were called at 7:45 p.m. Saturday to a department store at the Northgate Mall for a report of two adults and a young juvenile who were observed layering and concealing merchandise.

Arriving officers located and arrested the female suspect, who allegedly had two felony warrants for her arrest. Police allegedly found merchandise in her purse.

Police located the male in another portion of the store. During his arrest, officers discovered a 9mm ghost gun in his possession and that he was a convicted felon on parole.

The young juvenile was found wearing the store's clothing, which was placed on him by the adult suspects, police said.

The female suspect was booked for the two felony arrest warrants. The male suspect was booked on suspicion of a concealed firearm, a felon in possession of a firearm, and violating the terms of his parole.

The juvenile was released to the custody of a guardian.

All the merchandise was recovered.