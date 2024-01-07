San Rafael police arrest man suspected of domestic violence, carjacking

San Rafael police arrested a man early Sunday morning for alleged domestic violence, carjacking and firearms violations.

Police said they were called just after 2:50 a.m. to reports of a physical fight and possible vehicle theft at the Motel 6 at 737 Francisco Blvd.

Officers located a woman with minor physical injuries and called San Rafael Fire Department paramedics to provide medical attention.

Police said Sunday that 30-year-old Oliver Wendell Andersen III of Vallejo and the victim were together at a downtown San Rafael bar when they started arguing. Things allegedly turned violent when Andersen allegedly punched and kicked the victim.

Police said the pair eventually separated and left, then reunited at Motel 6, where the violence allegedly continued.

Police said the victim tried to call 911, but Andersen took the victim's phone. Andersen also allegedly took the victim's car keys and stole her vehicle. A witness called 911.

Police said while they interviewed the victim, Andersen drove by in the stolen vehicle. Officers discovered Andersen was a convicted felon who had a felony warrant for his arrest from Solano County for domestic violence charges.

During a vehicle search, officers found a bag belonging to Andersen containing a loaded .38 caliber revolver and extra ammunition. Police said Andersen admitted to possession of the gun.

Police arrested Andersen and booked him into Marin County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, carjacking and firearms violations and other potential charges. The victim received minor injuries that did not require hospitalization.

Anyone with information about the incident can call San Rafael Police at 415-485-3000. Tips can also be made online at http://www.srpd.org/tips.