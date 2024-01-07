San Rafael police arrest 3 suspected of using U-Haul van to burglarize vehicle

SAN RAFAEL — San Rafael police arrested three people on Sunday morning who are suspected of burglarizing a vehicle.

Around 5 a.m., a resident called police to report a vehicle burglary on the 200 block of Santa Margarita Drive. According to police, the caller also reported seeing the suspect leave in a U-Haul rental van.

Police found the van headed westbound on Fourth Street from San Anselmo less than two hours later. Officers stopped the van and reportedly saw "quantities of suspected stolen property through the van's windows."

According to police, the driver and two passengers were wearing similar clothes to the suspects seen on surveillance video that was captured during the burglary. Officers also found items connected to the burglary inside the van.

Police identified the suspects as San Rafael residents Oscar Noe Nunez-Rivera, 30, Victor Manuel Orellana, 46, and Marin City resident Marco Antonio Vasquez-Paxtor, 29.

Police said Vasquez-Paxtor worked at a local U-Haul business and was on probation from Marin County.

They were all booked into the Marin County Jail on suspicion of felony vehicle burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Nunez-Rivera faces a potential charge of drug possession, and Vasquez-Paxtor faces a possible charge of violating the terms of his probation.

San Rafael police said they are sorting through the items found in the van to return it to its rightful owners.

They are also investigating other possible burglaries where the U-Haul van may have been used.