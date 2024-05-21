Watch CBS News
San Rafael police arrest 2 auto-theft suspects with help from LPR cameras

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Police in San Rafael on Tuesday credited the city's license plate recognition (LPR) cameras with helping officers locate a vehicle reported stolen from Oakland and two suspects who were arrested.

According to a post on X by the official San Rafael Police Department account, officers were able to take the suspects into custody only minutes after receiving notification from the city's Flock public safety camera system.

The post said the cameras "began capturing the movement and location" of a car that had been reported stolen in Oakland shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday. Officers were able to establish a containment perimeter, locate the vehicle and execute a traffic stop near the intersection of Canal St. and Medway Rd. a short time later. 

Police said the two suspects in the vehicle were taken into custody without incident. The stolen vehicle is being processed for evidence and will be turned over to the owner. Police noted the incident is still under active investigation.  

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is the Website Managing Editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

First published on May 21, 2024 / 3:12 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

