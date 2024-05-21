San Rafael police arrest 2 auto-theft suspects with help from LPR cameras

Police in San Rafael on Tuesday credited the city's license plate recognition (LPR) cameras with helping officers locate a vehicle reported stolen from Oakland and two suspects who were arrested.

According to a post on X by the official San Rafael Police Department account, officers were able to take the suspects into custody only minutes after receiving notification from the city's Flock public safety camera system.

HAPPENING NOW - FLOCK PUBLIC SAFETY CAMERAS HELP CAPTURE AUTO THEFT SUSPECTS:



Just before 2:00PM, Flock public safety cameras began capturing the movement and location of a reported stolen vehicle from Oakland.



SRPD Officers responded and established a containment perimeter.… pic.twitter.com/1BbtL1fF0v — San Rafael Police Department (@SanRafaelPolice) May 21, 2024

The post said the cameras "began capturing the movement and location" of a car that had been reported stolen in Oakland shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday. Officers were able to establish a containment perimeter, locate the vehicle and execute a traffic stop near the intersection of Canal St. and Medway Rd. a short time later.

Police said the two suspects in the vehicle were taken into custody without incident. The stolen vehicle is being processed for evidence and will be turned over to the owner. Police noted the incident is still under active investigation.