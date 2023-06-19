Man accused of felony gun possession, making threats at San Rafael Transit Center

SAN RAFAEL – A man was arrested in San Rafael on Saturday morning on suspicion of felony possession of a firearm and making threats.

Early Saturday morning, officers responded to the city Transit Center on Tamalpais Avenue on a report of a man with a gun in his waistband making threats to another person.

As police arrived, the suspect fled on foot down a foot and bike path toward Lincoln Avenue. He was apprehended after a short distance, police said.

Police allege the man had a magazine belonging to a handgun in his possession but no firearm. Later police said they located a handgun along the path that the man had been running.

Officers said the suspect was "extremely" intoxicated and passed out. The Fire Department arrived with medical technicians who evaluated him and took him to the hospital.

Once the suspect was cleared from the hospital, he was booked into the Marin County Jail on suspicion of felony possession of a loaded firearm, making criminal threats, brandishing a firearm and resisting/fleeing officers.