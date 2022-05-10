Arrests made in human trafficking operation in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL – Arrests were made in San Rafael on Friday in connection with a human trafficking crackdown, authorities in Marin County said.

According to San Rafael Police, multiple agencies took part in the operation, which was held at hotel in San Rafael. Before the crackdown, police said ads were placed on websites where buyers typically look for women offering sexual services.

"The focus of this operation was specifically looking for female juveniles who might be trafficked, and buyers seeking minors," police said in a statement Tuesday.

During the operation, police arrested a 31-year-old man who allegedly went to the hotel after agreeing to exchange money for sexual acts with a 16-year-old. The suspect, identified as Jose Capir Tucubal of San Rafael, was booked into the Marin County Jail on a charge of felony soliciting a minor for lewd purposes.

Police also arrested a 24-year-old man after he was spotted in a vehicle with a woman who allegedly came to the hotel to accept money in exchange for sex. The suspect, identified as Jason Jermaine Wright Jr. of Vacaville, was cited for assisting / aiding in prostitution.

The woman, who police said was an adult, was provided resources and released.

A third suspect was arrested at the hotel after he allegedly agreed to exchange money for sexual acts with a teen. The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Yefrin Deleon Gomez of San Rafael, was booked into jail on a charge of felony soliciting a minor for lewd purposes.

It was not immediately known when the suspects would appear in court.