San Rafael hit-and-run driver arrested after slamming into parked car

SAN RAFAEL -- A hit-and-run driver was arrested after crashing into a parked car and having his vehicle roll over three times in San Rafael on Monday evening, according to police.

San Rafael police said the crash was reported shortly before 5:45 p.m. on Belvedere Street near Verdi Street.

Witnesses told investigating officers that they saw the driver and a passenger run from the vehicle after it crashed and rolled over. But the passenger returned a short time later, needing treatment for a minor injury and was detained.

Investigators were able to identify the driver, who eventually turned himself in to police. He was booked into jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, according to police. The name of the driver was not immediately released.