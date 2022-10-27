2-alarm fire burns at San Rafael apartment complex
SAN RAFAEL -- A two-alarm fire was burning at an apartment complex in San Rafael Thursday afternoon.
The fire was reported at a two-story apartment building on the unit block of Woodland Avenue. Heavy smoke was coming out of a second-floor unit.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
