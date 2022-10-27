Watch CBS News
2-alarm fire burns at San Rafael apartment complex

SAN RAFAEL -- A two-alarm fire was burning at an apartment complex in San Rafael Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported at a two-story apartment building on the unit block of Woodland Avenue. Heavy smoke was coming out of a second-floor unit.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

First published on October 27, 2022 / 2:08 PM

