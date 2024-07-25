Fleeing drunk driving suspect chased down by witnesses following San Rafael crash

Officers arrested a suspected drunk driver who crashed his car into another vehicle in San Rafael, police said Wednesday.

The San Rafael Police Department said that just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, its officers were alerted to a reported collision in the area of Third Street and B Streets. They learned that an apparent drunk driver had been traveling fast on westbound Third Street and ran the red traffic signal light at the intersection with B Street.

"The DUI vehicle broadsided into another vehicle that had been driving on B Street through the green traffic signal light and pushed it into a signal pole. There had also been two pedestrians crossing the street at the same time, and they had to run to avoid being hit by the DUI vehicle," police said on social media.

The 18-year-old suspect, who suffered minor injuries due to the crash, reportedly tried to flee the scene but several witnesses chased and escorted him back to wait for officers to arrive.

According to police, the driver and passenger of the other vehicle also suffered minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Police said the suspect did not pass field sobriety tests so he was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of felony DUI resulting in an injury collision, and felony hit-and-run.