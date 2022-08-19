San Rafael attempted sexual assault suspect arrested after 5-hour manhunt

SAN RAFAEL -- A 33-year-old San Rafael man was in custody for an alleged attempted sexual assault on a Marin County trail after a 5-hour manhunt Thursday.

San Rafael police said Connor John Hanley was arrested after police received a call shortly before noon Thursday from a female hiker in Boyd Memorial Park along the south-facing portion of San Rafael Hill.

The woman told investigators a man was threatening and following her on the open space fire road. Officers responded to the area, located the victim and started investigating.

Police determined the suspect, later identified as Hanley, physically grabbed and threatened to sexually assault the victim. The victim was able to break free and call police. She was not physically injured.

Officers located Hanley, but he refused to comply with orders to surrender. He threw a rock at an officer and fled along the steep and heavily wooded hillside.

Hanley then went into some heavy brush, so officers established a perimeter around the area and called for additional resources.

Police and other assisting agencies searched the area for approximately five hours. Just after 5 p.m., police received calls from residents in the Culloden Park neighborhood who had seen the suspect. He was located and taken into custody without further incident.