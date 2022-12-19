Watch CBS News
Firefighters quickly contain 3-alarm fire at San Rafael apartment complex

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN RAFAEL – Fire crews have contained a three-alarm fire Monday afternoon at a large apartment complex on Canal Street in San Rafael.

No one was injured in the blaze, which was reported about 2:35 p.m. at a four-story structure in the 400 block of Canal Street, San Rafael Fire Deputy Fire Chief Robert Sinnott said.

The fire was sparked accidentally in the bathroom wall of a second-floor apartment that was under construction. The blaze traveled to upper floors and seven units were damaged before the fire was contained at 3:40 p.m., Sinnott said.

The complex, which has 99 apartments, was partly evacuated. 

First published on December 19, 2022 / 4:54 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

