3 suspects in San Pablo weekend home invasion arrested in Emeryville

SAN PABLO – Three men accused of a Saturday night home invasion in San Pablo were arrested in Emeryville early Sunday morning.

San Pablo police said three armed men entered a home in the 1900 block of Van Ness Street at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. One of the suspects allegedly pistol-whipped someone inside the home for not surrendering their property fast enough.

Arriving officers were able to identify the suspect vehicle and got a description of the suspects, which was sent to surrounding agencies.

Emeryville police arrested three men at 2:17 a.m. Sunday at a gas station in the 1700 block of Powell Street in Emeryville.

The suspects were identified as 23-year-old Eugene Gaines from Emeryville, 25-year-old Anthony Timmons from Richmond, and 25-year-old Kameron Wilson from Vallejo.

All three men were arrested on suspicion of robbery and weapons possession. Police recovered the stolen property, drugs and cash, as well as a loaded stolen firearm with an extended drum magazine attached.