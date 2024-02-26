San Pablo police activity triggers lockdown in Montalvin Manor

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office issued a lockdown alert early Monday morning due to law enforcement activity in the Montalvin Manor area north of San Pablo.

The alert was issued for the census-designated area around the intersection of Rachel Rd. and Heather Rd.

Residents in the area are advised to be on lockdown at their homes. Authorities said residents should stay inside, close and lock all windows and doors until further official instructions are issued. Authorities did not provide details on the nature of the activity.

Richmond Fire Department and California Highway Patrol units were also present in the area.

Residents should also stay off their phones and refrain from calling 911 unless reporting a life-threatening emergency. People can report suspicious activity by calling the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office at 925-646-2441.