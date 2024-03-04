San Pablo man charged in disappearance and murder of wife and mother-in-law

Police in San Pablo on Monday confirmed the recent arrest of a suspect in connection with the disappearance and murder of his wife and mother-in-law, according to authorities.

According to the press release issued by the San Pablo Police Department, on September 13, 2023, 40-year-old Phuc Vo reported that his wife, 40-year-old Tho Ly, and her mother, 74-year-old Que Tran had been missing since September 6th and were last seen at their residence on the 1900 block of Sutter Avenue.

Phuc Vo San Pablo homicide suspect San Pablo Police Department

Police said the two woman reportedly left the Bay Area for Southern California in their 2017 Honda Fit following a family argument. While San Pablo police detectives received information indicating that both Ly and Tran had travelled to Southern California during the preliminary investigation, that information could not be corroborated and the two women's whereabouts were still unknown. A follow-up investigation revealed inconsistencies in Vo's statement regarding the victims' vehicle. Detectives also observed Vo driving his wife's missing vehicle, which was located on December 5, in Oakland.

Police subsequently identified Vo as a person of interest in connection with the missing persons case. Over the course of several weeks, detectives gathered additional evidence that led authorities to believe Vo had direct involvement in the disappearance and murders of Ly and Tran. San Pablo police officers served a search warrant at the home in the 1900 block of Sutter Avenue last Thursday and took Phuc Vo into custody on a Ramey arrest warrant.

He was subsequently booked at the Martinez Detention Facility. On Monday, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office filed formal charges on two counts of murder with a special circumstance enhancement against Vo. He remains in custody at the Martinez Detention Facility.

Police said that the location of the victims' remains has not been confirmed and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the SPPD Investigations Division at 510-215-3150.