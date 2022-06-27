San Pablo man killed in Richmond shooting Saturday night

RICHMOND -- A San Pablo man was shot and killed Saturday night in Richmond, according to a statement made by the police on Monday.

Police received a 911 call at 9:50 p.m. about a shooting involving a victim in the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Officers responded and located 31-year-old Juan Martinez lying between two vehicles, according to police. Martinez had been shot in the upper torso.

A good Samaritan was providing first aid when officers got to Martinez, police said. Officers took over until paramedics arrived, but paramedics were unable to save Martinez's life, according to police.

He was pronounced dead just after 10 p.m., police said.

Officers do not have a suspect. Police are looking for anyone who has information about the shooting or who witnessed it.

People can call Detective Mauricio Canelo at (510) 620-6860 or the anonymous tip line at (510) 307-8177.