Man killed in rollover crash in El Sobrante following high-speed police chase

SAN PABLO -- A man was killed following a high-speed police chase between San Pablo and El Sobrante early Thursday morning.

San Pablo Police said the chase started after an officer observed a green 1997 Nissan Altima speeding along San Pablo Dam Road at 12:22 a.m. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but instead of pulling over the Nissan sped away with the officer giving chase.

Police said the pursuit reached speeds of more than 90 miles an hour, and the officer ended the chase after about 30 seconds and less than a mile after determining it was unsafe.

About 10 minutes after, Contra Costa Sheriff's Office responded to an overturned vehicle on the 5000 block of Appian Way in El Sobrante near the border with Richmond. Deputies found a 29-year-old Richmond resident dead outside of the car at the site of the crash. No other occupants were found in the vehicle or in the immediate area, police said.

It was determined the deceased man had multiple outstanding warrants for domestic violence and weapons violations. Police said it was not clear whether the man was the driver or passenger of the Nissan.

The man's identity was withheld pending notification of family members. A stretch of Appian Way was closed while investigators processed the scene and collected evidence.

Police asked anyone with information to call the department at 510-215-3150.