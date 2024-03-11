San Pablo child kidnapped when carjacker takes vehicle; person detained in Oakland

San Pablo police said someone stole a car Monday afternoon that had a child inside.

Police said they received a report around 1:25 p.m. about a kidnapping, near the 1000 block of California Avenue

About 20 minutes later, San Pablo police said they had found the vehicle and the child, who was unharmed, in Richmond.

The vehicle was later found in Oakland, on the 1400 block of 15th Street.

Oakland police are helping San Pablo PD with the incident. Police said officers detained someone in an Oakland neighborhood in connection to the incident.

This is a developing story.